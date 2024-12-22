Allu Arjun claims people are 'misrepresenting' fans with fake IDs, urges calm amid new allegations in Pushpa 2 stampede

Allu Arjun released a new statement on Sunday after his press conference on Saturday evening, urging his fans not to engage in problematic behaviour. Even as the actor faces fresh accusations from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about the events that took place during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, the actor urged his fans to remain calm. (Also Read: Allu Arjun called out by Congress MLC for denying his role in fan's death during Pushpa 2 premiere: ‘You need to repent’) Actor Allu Arjun addressed a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday. (PTI)

Allu Arjun’s note to his fans

On Sunday, Arjun released a new note on X (formerly Twitter) that read, “I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline.” He also warned people ‘misrepresenting’ his fans with ‘fake IDs’ that stern action will be taken against them if they indulge in such behaviour, writing, “Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans not to engage with such posts.”

Allu Arjun called out by Telangana government officials

This comes a day after CM Revanth and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi spoke about the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede case in the Telangana assembly. Akbaruddin alleged that Arjun said ‘the film will be a hit’ when he was informed about the death of a fan, while Revanth claimed the police informed him of her death when he was in the theatre. Arjun maintains that he only found out about the incident the day after the premiere on December 4. ACP Vishnumurthy Sabbathi also held a press meet warning Arjun against blaming the police, even if the actor maintained that he blames no one for the incident.

What happened

On December 4, Arjun visited his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. He left the show without completing it when he says his management informed him the crowd was getting out of control. His visit resulted in a stampede like situation, resulting in the death of a woman and the hospitalisation of her young son in critical state. The police maintain they never approved Arjun’s visit while the actor insists the theatre management had sought it out.