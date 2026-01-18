Allu Arjun's Japanese fan can't stop sobbing as he recognises and greets her during Pushpa 2 release in Tokyo

Actor Allu Arjun is in Tokyo, Japan, with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, and their children, Ayaan and Arha. But it’s not just one of their usual family vacations, because the actor is there to promote Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released in the country on January 16. A video shows a Japanese fan looking overwhelmed as Arjun seemed to recognise and greet her during a meet.

Japanese fan sobs as Allu Arjun greets her

Instagram influencers named Kanchan and Prudhvi recently met Arjun at a fan meet he hosted in Japan during the release of Pushpa 2. One of the videos she posted from the meet shows the actor, all smiles, pointing at some fans while greeting and interacting with them. However, he soon seemed to recognise one of the Japanese fans there, going up to her and shaking her hand. The fan, who seemed overwhelmed by it all, began sobbing during the interaction and continued crying afterwards. Her friend and the influencer could be seen trying to calm her.