Allu Arjun's Japanese fan can't stop sobbing as he recognises and greets her during Pushpa 2 release in Tokyo

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in Japan on January 16 and Allu Arjun is in Tokyo with his family to promote the film's release.
Actor Allu Arjun is in Tokyo, Japan, with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, and their children, Ayaan and Arha. But it’s not just one of their usual family vacations, because the actor is there to promote Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released in the country on January 16. A video shows a Japanese fan looking overwhelmed as Arjun seemed to recognise and greet her during a meet.
Japanese fan sobs as Allu Arjun greets her
Instagram influencers named Kanchan and Prudhvi recently met Arjun at a fan meet he hosted in Japan during the release of Pushpa 2. One of the videos she posted from the meet shows the actor, all smiles, pointing at some fans while greeting and interacting with them. However, he soon seemed to recognise one of the Japanese fans there, going up to her and shaking her hand. The fan, who seemed overwhelmed by it all, began sobbing during the interaction and continued crying afterwards. Her friend and the influencer could be seen trying to calm her.
Allu Arjun in Japan with family
Sneha has been posting numerous pictures of their trip to Japan on her Instagram stories. The family flew out of Hyderabad before Sankranthi and has been in the country for a week now. Arjun also posted a sweet family picture taken at the Buddhist Sensō-ji temple in Tokyo on his Instagram. The picture shows Arjun and Sneha posing with their children in front of the temple, the whole family bundled up in warm clothing to beat the cold. Fans couldn’t help but comment on how hilariously disinterested Ayaan looked in the picture.
Pushpa 2: The Rule’s Japan release
When Pushpa 2 was released in theatres on December 4, 2024, it received a positive response and did exceptionally well at the box office, both in India and abroad. It collected ₹1871 crore worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal, which has an over ₹2000 crore haul. According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 recorded a shockingly low opening in Japan despite the actor’s presence there, with only 886 admissions. In contrast, RRR had 8230 admissions during its Japan release, while Saaho had 6510 on its opening day.
