Ram Charan describes RRR co-star Jr NTR's driving skills as ‘mad’, says friends told him of ‘weird experiences’ in car
Ram Charan spoke about his friend and RRR co-star Jr NTR's driving skills on an auto show recently and called him a ‘mad driver’.
Actor Ram Charan was recently a guest on the Season 2 finale of the automobile show Cars With Stars. When asked whom from the film industry he would trust to drive 250 km/h while sitting in the passenger seat, Ram didn’t hesitate before naming his friend and RRR co-star Jr NTR. However, he also called him a ‘crazy, mad’ driver.
Ram Charan opens up about Jr NTR’s driving skills
Ram stated on the show that he prefers being behind the wheel rather than sitting in the passenger seat. He then said without elaborating, “There are very few co-actors who enjoy driving. I think NTR is a crazy, mad driver. I’ve heard from friends who have had very weird experiences when they sat in the passenger seat. I’ve had one experience with him. But, I guess he’s the safest of the lot.” When asked if there’s an actor whom he would never like to sit in a car with, he refused to take names.
Ram Charan’s friendship with Jr NTR
When SS Rajamouli announced that he was making a film with NTR and Ram, fans were surprised, given the perceived rivalry between the Nandamuri and Konidela families. During the promotions of RRR, Ram remarked to the press, “The only path we could take was friendship because we were bored with the news of rivalry for more than three decades.” NTR said, “It's a support system. We complement each other, and we can share a few secrets that will never get out.” The two bonded at a celebrity cricket tournament years ago.
Recent work
In 2025, Ram starred in Shankar’s Game Changer while NTR debuted in Bollywood with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. The former will soon star in Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi, which will be released in March. The latter is shooting for Prashanth Neel’s yet-to-be-titled film, for which a release date has not been announced.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.