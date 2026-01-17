Ram Charan describes RRR co-star Jr NTR's driving skills as ‘mad’, says friends told him of ‘weird experiences’ in car

Actor Ram Charan was recently a guest on the Season 2 finale of the automobile show Cars With Stars. When asked whom from the film industry he would trust to drive 250 km/h while sitting in the passenger seat, Ram didn’t hesitate before naming his friend and RRR co-star Jr NTR. However, he also called him a ‘crazy, mad’ driver. Jr NTR and Ram Charan acted together in the 2022 SS Rajamouli film RRR.

Ram Charan opens up about Jr NTR’s driving skills Ram stated on the show that he prefers being behind the wheel rather than sitting in the passenger seat. He then said without elaborating, “There are very few co-actors who enjoy driving. I think NTR is a crazy, mad driver. I’ve heard from friends who have had very weird experiences when they sat in the passenger seat. I’ve had one experience with him. But, I guess he’s the safest of the lot.” When asked if there’s an actor whom he would never like to sit in a car with, he refused to take names.