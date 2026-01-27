Amid rumours that Devara Part 2 is shelved, producer gives timeline on the Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor film's release
Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan collected ₹428 crore worldwide but received lukewarm reviews.
Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 was released in theatres in 2024 to a lukewarm response. The Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ends with a setup for Devara: Part 2 and leaves many loose ends. Given that it has been more than a year since the film was released and there has been no talk of a sequel yet, many assumed it was shelved. However, the producer claimed otherwise.
Devara: Part 2 release date and shoot timeline revealed
One of Devara’s producers, Sudhakar Mikkilineni, was recently asked at an event to give an update on the film and whether it has been shelved. He replied, “We will begin shooting for it in May this year. We plan to release it next year, in 2027. The film will surely be another blockbuster hit.”
Fans who were worried the sequel would be shelved were relieved to hear it wouldn’t. “2028 fix cheskondi ika (Let’s assume it’ll release in 2028),” wrote a fan questioning the timeline. Another hoped the film would be released for 2027 Diwali. Some wondered when Jr NTR’s film with Prashanth Neel would be released.
Devara: Part 1 told the story of a pirate turned do-gooder named Devara and his son Vara, both played by Jr NTR. Despite the lukewarm reviews, the film collected ₹428 crore worldwide. It is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni, Kosaraju Harikrishna and Nandamuri Kalyanram under Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.
Upcoming work
After the 2024 film Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR debuted in Bollywood with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. The film saw Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani as his co-stars. Collecting ₹364.35 crore worldwide, the film failed to make a mark. The actor is now shooting for a film with Prashanth Neel, which is rumoured to be titled Dragon. The film is expected to be released this year.
