Amid rumours that Devara Part 2 is shelved, producer gives timeline on the Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor film's release

One of Devara’s producers, Sudhakar Mikkilineni, was recently asked at an event to give an update on the film and whether it has been shelved. He replied, “We will begin shooting for it in May this year. We plan to release it next year, in 2027. The film will surely be another blockbuster hit.”

Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 was released in theatres in 2024 to a lukewarm response. The Jr NTR , Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ends with a setup for Devara: Part 2 and leaves many loose ends. Given that it has been more than a year since the film was released and there has been no talk of a sequel yet, many assumed it was shelved. However, the producer claimed otherwise.

Fans who were worried the sequel would be shelved were relieved to hear it wouldn’t. “2028 fix cheskondi ika (Let’s assume it’ll release in 2028),” wrote a fan questioning the timeline. Another hoped the film would be released for 2027 Diwali. Some wondered when Jr NTR’s film with Prashanth Neel would be released.

Devara: Part 1 told the story of a pirate turned do-gooder named Devara and his son Vara, both played by Jr NTR. Despite the lukewarm reviews, the film collected ₹428 crore worldwide. It is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni, Kosaraju Harikrishna and Nandamuri Kalyanram under Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.