Anushka Shetty makes rare public appearance at temple after a long time, seen touching feet of elders. Watch

Actor Anushka Shetty, who was last seen in Telugu thriller Nishabdam which released in 2020 during the pandemic, made a rare public appearance after close to two years when she recently visited a temple with her family on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Pictures and videos from Anushka’s visit have surfaced on social media and some of her fans couldn’t contain her excitement. Also read: Anushka Shetty completes 16 years in movies, shares poster of first film Super. See pic

In the video, Anushka can be seen walking into the temple along with her brother. Later, she joins her family inside the temple and can be seen taking the blessings of some elders by touching their feet. She is seen in a white salwar suit with minimal jewellery.

Fans were happy to get a glimpse of Anushka after a long time. While some trolled her for gaining a lot of weight, many were blown away by her simple look. One user wrote on Twitter: “She still looks beautiful and has a lovely smile(sic).” Another user wrote: “Sweety wearing sustainable jewelry(sic).”

Last year, Anushka completed 16 years in the industry. On the occasion, she took to Instagram to thank all the film teams she had associated with over the years. She also remembered the release of her maiden Telugu film, Super.

Anushka has worked in over 50 films across Telugu and Tamil languages in her career so far. Some of her best films include Arundhati, Baahubali franchise, Vedam, Deiva Thirumagal and Size Zero among others.

Anushka’s last release Nishabdam, which also starred R Madhavan, Anjali and Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles, skipped theatres and released directly on Amazon Prime in 2020. In the movie, Anushka played a deaf and mute character while Madhavan played her husband. The film revolves around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. The entire film was shot in Seattle, USA.

Originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, the makers also released Nishabdam in English, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film was titled Silence in English and Hindi.

