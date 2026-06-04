AR Rahman was sceptical of how well Ram Charan could play Peddi in some scenes: ‘Even that whole kissing scene…’

He also revealed that he was sceptical but won over, even by a kissing scene. “Some of the scenes were like, how’s he gonna do it. How’s he gonna feel it? But he did it very naturally. Even that whole kissing scene. I felt like he really lived it, in every frame you see he worked so much,” said Rahman.

Rahman shot a promotional video with Buchi ahead of Peddi’s release, where he spoke about the film and its music. He got candid about how he was sceptical about Ram’s performance in some scenes in Peddi. Stating that he won him over, he said, “The way Ram Charan transformed into this character. To make a fictional character look so real in soul and spirit…that was stunning for me.”

Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi premiered on June 3 and is releasing in theatres on June 4. The sports drama, which shows Ram in the titular role, received high praise from music composer AR Rahman . Not only did he compare Buchi to Shankar, but he also claimed that he was sceptical about Ram’s performance till he blew him away.

What is Peddi all about? Rahman also spoke about the story of Peddi that shows Ram’s titular character take on three sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting. The music composer spoke of the film’s core concept and said, “The rise of human spirit. The potential is defined by your brain. If you think you can lift 10 kg, that’s all you’ll be able to do. If you think, I can lift 100 kg….”

He stated that he believes sports and music both require this belief. “Human achievement in sports or music, we define it. If you set limitations…you see a character like Peddi. Like a polymath of sports, he plays cricket, kushti and more. It’s possible for a human mind to achieve when there’s no walls in your mind,” said the composer.

Compares Buchi to Shankar Buchi asked Rahman what he thought about Peddi, and the music composer compared him to filmmaker Shankar in the 90s. “Actually, I saw parallels between (you and) Shankar garu. Shankar garu, for Gentleman, there’s a theme and intention for the hero, but the film is also commercial. This is different because it’s about sports,” he said.

“But, in the 90s, Shankar also made Indian apart from Gentleman. I see a different Shankar in this one as it explores sports…having to do all this for something noble. Even with the smallest thing for humanity, for his village, so I drew parallels with how I felt when I watched Indian or Gentleman at that time or Mudhalvan,” he added, explaining further.

Peddi is written and directed by Buchi, his second film after the 2021 hit Uppena. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.