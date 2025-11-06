Search
Thu, Nov 06, 2025
Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 7: SS Rajamouli, Prabhas film wraps 1st week with 30 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Updated on: Nov 06, 2025 10:18 pm IST

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 7: SS Rajamouli's film slows down, earns the least so far on its first Thursday. 

Baahubali The Epic box office collection Day 7: SS Rajamouli’s remastered film Baahubali The Epic re-released in cinemas on October 31 amid high expectations and took a bumper opening. Now, after completing one week at the box office, the film has still not managed to cross the 50 crore mark.

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 7: The film is a re-edited re-release of the two Baahubali films packaged as one.
Baahubali The Epic box office performance

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali The Epic witnessed a major 70% drop on its first Monday, collecting only 1.85 crore. This was followed by 1.95 crore on its first Tuesday and 1.55 crore on Wednesday. On Thursday, the film recorded its lowest collection so far with just 1 crore. The total domestic collection now stands at 30.70 crore.

The film was expected to earn 50 crore in its first week, but it is now inching closer to surpassing Sohum Shah's Tumbadd, which collected 30.50 and Harshvardhan Rane's Sanam Teri Kasam, which collected 33.18 crore on re-release, to become the highest-grossing re-release in India. Upon release, Rajamouli’s epic had already created history by registering the biggest opening ever for an Indian re-release.

About Baahubali The Epic

The film is a compilation of Rajamouli’s blockbusters Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Prabhas plays dual roles, alongside Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Rana Daggubati and Nassar in key roles. The re-release was remastered, with both sound and visuals receiving a complete overhaul before its return to cinemas.

Talking about the film, filmmaker Prashanth Neel wrote on Instagram, “A road needed fixing. So they called a contractor to fix it. The contractor just didn’t fix the road; he transformed it into a 16-lane super express highway. That road is called Pan India, and the contractor is S.S. Rajamouli. Congratulations to the entire team of Baahubali for the magnificence, and thank you for dreaming for an entire generation!”

News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 7: SS Rajamouli, Prabhas film wraps 1st week with 30 crore
