Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra engage in hilarious social media banter over their next with SS Rajamouli

Mahesh Babu is all set to feature alongside Priyanka Chopra in filmmaker SS Rajamouli's next big project, tentatively titled 'GlobeTrotter'. Recently, the two leading stars engaged in a funny social media banter, leaving millions of their fans curious about the upcoming film. Mahesh Babu will star alongside Priyanka Chopra in SS Rajamouli's next.(@urstrulyMahesh)

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's humorous banter

Recently, Mahesh tagged Rajamouli on X and reminded the filmmaker, "It’s November already @ssrajamouli," the actor wrote.

In his reply in Telugu, Rajamouli wrote, “yess… ye cinemaalaki review iddaam anukuntunnaavu ee month?” (Yes... which film are you planning to review?).

Mahesh did not stop here and wrote, "Your 'forever in making' Mahabharatha, Sir..." He added, “First things first, you promised us something in November. Please keep up your word.”

Rajamouli said that the project has just started and they will "slowly reveal" details.

The funny exchange did not end here as Mahesh continued, “How slow sir…? Shall we start in 2030? Fyi, our Desi girl has been posting every street of Hyderabad on her Insta stories since January @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka soon joined the conversation and commented, “Helloooo!! hero!!! You want me to leak all the stories you share with me on set?” To this, Rajamouli questioned Priyanka why she revealed details. "You ruined the surprise," he added.

Also read: Beast mode': Jr NTR is gearing up for next schedule of Prashanth Neel's film, shares major update

Netizens react to Mahesh Bahu-Priyanka Chopra's exchange

Their witty exchange on social media has left many fans wondering what Mahesh Babu might have shared with his co-star.

"Ma'am please reveal the title of the movie," one person wrote in the comments section on Priyanka's post.

Another wrote, "Let the Madness Begin".

One account requested them to "reveal at least a glimpse" of the upcoming film.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor dons gorgeous Gujarati-patterned blue lehenga for friend’s wedding. Check photos

Priyanka Chopra back in Hyderabad

Priyanka, who will be sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film, recently came back to India.

On her Instagram Stories, she shared a video highlighting the "streets of Hyderabad". Mahesh later re-shared it and wrote, “Welcome back Desi Girl... You'll remember this trip.”

Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu engaged in humourous banter recently.(Instagram/@urstrulymahesh)

Amid the ongoing pre-production work of the film, the makers are said to be planning a major event at the Ramoji Film City later this month. Rumours doing the rounds on the internet suggest that they will unveil the title and first promo of the film during the event. However, nothing has been announced officially.

FAQs

Who all are there in SS Sajamouli's next film?

Tentatively titled 'GlobeTrotter,' it features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

When will the film be released in theatres?

As of now, makers have not announced an official release date.

Is Priyanka Chopra currently in India?

Yes, she recently shared a video from Hyderabad on Instagram Stories.