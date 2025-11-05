Priyanka Chopra returns to Hyderabad days after banter with SS Rajamouli, teases Mahesh Babu with new video

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who will star with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in director SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter, has returned to India. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a video from the “streets of Hyderabad.” Priyanka Chopra reached Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra returns to Hyderabad, shares videos and pics

Priyanka shared a selfie from her flight seat before takeoff. She smiled as she posed for the camera. Priyanka wrote, "And we're off again, destination exciting." She also gave a nod to singer Celine Dion. In a photo pointing towards her outfit, she wrote, "Queen always and forever @celinedion."

After landing in Hyderabad, she shared a video from the streets as she travelled in her car. Posting a clip, she wrote, "Streets of Hyderabad" and tagged Mahesh Babu, adding a laughing emoji.

Priyanka shared photos on her Instagram Stories.

Priyanka spotted at Hyderabad airport

On Wednesday, Priyanka was seen interacting with a few people at the Hyderabad airport. The actor dressed in casuals, Priyanka, exited the airport with her team members. Priyanka has been travelling extensively to India for the shoot of her upcoming film. The film's team is likely to unveil details about the film soon.

Priyanka's recent fun banter with Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli

Recently, Mahesh teased Rajamouli on X, reminding him that he had earlier shared that he would make the film reveal of their upcoming film in November. “It’s November already @ssrajamouli (eyes emoji),” he said. He also tweeted, "First things first, you promised us something in November. Please keep up your word."

Rajamouli replied, “It has just started, Mahesh. We’ll slowly reveal one by one.” Mahesh then tagged Priyanka, teasing that she has been sharing glimpses from her Hyderabad visits. Priyanka then wrote, “Helloooo!! hero!!! You want me to leak all the stories you share with me on set? (punch emoji).” Rajamouli then blamed Mahesh, saying, “Why did you reveal PC @urstrulyMahesh… You ruined the surprise.. (angry emoji).”

About Priyanka's upcoming projects

Tentatively titled SSMB29 and Globetrotter, the film marks the first collaboration between Mahesh, Rajamouli and Priyanka. Details of the film are being kept under wraps. Apart from this, fans will see Priyanka next in the second season of Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban.