Chiranjeevi calls his grandfather a flirt; says he has 2 grandmothers: ‘Or maybe there are 4 or 5, I don't know’

Actor Chiranjeevi recently attended the pre-release event of Brahmanandam and his son Raja Goutham’s upcoming film, Brahma Anandam. Unfortunately, more than the film, his statements at the event, including one about his maternal grandfather, are being discussed. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi draws internet backlash for wanting Ram Charan to have a boy so their ‘legacy can continue’) Chiranjeevi stirred debate with his statements at the pre-release event of Brahma Anandam.

Chiranjeevi on his maternal grandfather

At the event, anchor Suma flashed a picture of Chiranjeevi’s maternal grandfather on the screen and called him a ‘great personality’. When asked to describe him, Chiranjeevi said, “He is my mom’s father, Radha Krishna Naidu. He is from Nellore but settled in Mogalthur, where he retired as a state excise inspector. Often at home, they would tell me to become like anyone else but him.”

To everyone’s shock, he explained, “He’s a rasikudu (loosely translates to flirt or romantic) and had two homes; I have two grandmothers. Whenever he got mad at both of them, he would go to the third one who lost everything, but he pitied her. These are the three I know, or maybe there are four to five, I don’t know.”

Chiranjeevi also used a cuss word on stage that left everyone else shocked and looking at each other uncomfortably.

Internet reacts

While Chiranjeevi talked about his grandfather light-heartedly and was met with hoots and cheers, the internet seemed confused. “Unbelievable...@KChiruTweets. Apne hee Grandfather ki Dhoti khol raha hai Public mein. (Chiranjeevi stripped his grandfather bare),” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user.

Another linked it to his statement about wanting a grandson to ‘carry his legacy’ and wrote, “This family has no respect for women.. his grandfather was (in Chiranjeevi’s own words) a womanizer and his brother carried his grandfather’s “legacy”. Unfortunately his son Ram Charan has to carry the burden of this Sexist Chauvinist Patriarchal family termed as “legacy”.”

One person opined, “You Either Die a Hero or Live Long Enough to See Yourself Become the Villain. National Media Bashing #Chiranjeevi for his comments stating "Too many girls at home, Give Birth to a Boy". His comments about his grandfather are irrelevant even. These days, MEGA STAR is frequently losing words in public spaces - just like his filmography has been declining in recent years.”

Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in Vassishta’s Vishwambhara and has signed films with Srikanth Odela and Anil Ravipudi.