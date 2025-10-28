Chiranjeevi lodges police complaint over AI-generated pornographic videos causing emotional distress, ruining reputation

Actor Chiranjeevi lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police over AI-generated deepfake videos of him featuring him in an obscene manner. The actor stated that the videos have caused emotional distress to him and his family, in addition to harming his reputation. The police registered a case under various sections of the IT Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Chiranjeevi has lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police over AI-generated videos.

Chiranjeevi files police complaint over obscene AI videos

Chiranjeevi filed a complaint that the circulation of the AI-generated deepfake pornographic videos has caused ‘severe and irreparable harm’ to his reputation. “These manufactured videos are being maliciously used to portray me in obscene and vulgar contexts, thereby distorting public perception and undermining decades of goodwill. Such acts not only inflict personal and emotional distress upon me and my loved ones but also mislead the general public by creating a false and defamatory narrative that contradicts my true character and public image,” he wrote in his complaint, according to ANI.

He requested that the police initiate a criminal and technical investigation against those who created, uploaded, and circulated these videos. He also sought urgent blocking and removal of the content from the internet, including from mirrored or affiliated websites. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Sections 79, 294, 296 and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 2(c), 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Hyderabad court grants protection to Chiranjeevi’s personality rights

The Hyderabad City Civil Court recently granted an injunction protecting Chiranjeevi’s personality rights and barring unauthorised use of his name, image or voice. It also mentioned that image use, video memes and merchandise sales are being made without his consent. The injunction refrains from the usage of Chiranjeevi’s name, including his monikers Mega Star, Chiru or Annayya, or any other personality attribute for commercial or personal gain.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2023 films Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar. He will soon star in Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu with Nayanthara and Venkatesh, which will be released for Sankranthi next year. He also has Vassishta’s Vishwambhara with Trisha as his co-star, the release of which has been delayed multiple times. His films with Srikanth Odela and Bobby have yet to go on floors.