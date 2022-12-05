Chiranjeevi poses with Indian Navy officers: ‘Took me back to my days as Naval cadet for the NCC’

Actor Chiranjeevi, who was honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, posed for a picture with some Indian Navy officers at the airport in Goa. Sharing his experience on Twitter, he said that it took him down memory lane as he recalled his days as a Naval cadet for the NCC. Also read: Chiranjeevi honoured at IFFI, says he can never quit acting, ‘I’m a slave to the love of my fans'

Chiranjeevi shared the picture on Sunday to coincide with Indian Navy Day.The actor tweeted, “When a bunch of Naval officers approached me for a picture at Goa airport last week, It took me down memory lane effortlessly… to my days as a Naval Cadet… when I had enlisted for the NCC! Delightfully nostalgic it was (sic).”

At the event, Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude to the Telugu film industry and his fans for embracing him even after he took a break from acting for a decade.“ I thank IFFI and the government of India for giving me this wonderful award and great honour. Few recognitions are special, and this award is one such. I was born into a middle-class family, to humble parents. My fame, name, charisma, all privileges, the invaluable love and affection of my fans and everything, I owe everything to the film industry. I was born as Konidela Siva Shankara Vara Prasad to my parents and I was re-born as Chiranjeevi in the film industry,” he said in his speech.

He added that despite taking a break from acting to focus on politics for a decade, the love for him amongst his fans has been intact.“I will continue acting all my life. I can never quit acting because I’m a slave to the love of Telugu cinema fans,” he added. Last seen on screen in Telugu film Godfather, Chiranjeevi currently awaits the release of upcoming film Waltair Veerayya.

