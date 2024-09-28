Devara Part 1 box office collection day 2: Jr NTR-Saif Ali Khan film is unstoppable, crosses 100 crore in India

Box office report

According to Sacnilk.com, the film minted ₹82.5 crore (nett) in India on opening day and registered a business of ₹29.69 crore (nett) on day two. It takes the total to ₹112.19 crore (nett).

The pan-India film was released on Friday in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

When it comes to occupancy on Saturday, the film had an overall 60.23% occupancy in the Telugu sector, while 18.15% in the Hindi sector, 28.02% in Kannada, 24.89% in Tamil and 15.95% in Malayalam.

Jr NTR back on screen

Devara: Part 1 is Jr NTR’s first solo release in six years after 2018’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Ram Charan as his co-star in 2022. Some days back, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank his fans and the film’s team after receiving love for it.

He wrote, “The day I had been waiting for is finally here... Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions,” adding, “To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you're enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all”. Jr NTR also thanked the team of Devara: Part 1 for their hard work in making the film.

About Devara Part 1

The film stars Jr NTR in dual role, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Jr NTR is seen as a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. The story revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. It is directed by Koratala Siva.

Saif is seen as Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character. Meanwhile, Janhvi is seen in a small role.

According to The Hindustan Times review, "Jr NTR’s performance and Koratala’s writing falls short when it comes to Vara, especially when compared to Devara. The actor makes it work even if the director doesn’t fully put his mind into filling loopholes with the titular character. Particularly in the song Ayudha Pooja and a penultimate scene at a wedding. But he falls short when playing the son because his wide-eyed act feels unconvincing. Saif is decent as Bhaira, with his brooding face and body language doing most of the work. But his character, too, needs gravitas to be considered a formidable foe to Devara. Unfortunately, Janhvi’s big debut in Telugu is more a whimper than a bang."