Did you know Sai Pallavi is a trained doctor while Prabhas holds a B Tech degree?

It is often seen that actors leave their education mid way to pursue a career in films. But there are many stars across south Indian film industries who chose to complete their education before taking a plunge into the film world. Several actors such as Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Sai Pallavi and Prabhas among others are degree holders.

Here is a look at some of the educated south Indian actors:

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is one of the most promising actors down south. Mahesh Babu holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Loyola College in Chennai.

Mahesh Babu completed his education in Chennai while Kajal Aggarwal did her graduation in Mass Media from Mumbai.





Kajal Aggarwal

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is an example of beauty with brain. Apart from being a leading actor in the south Indian film Industry, Kajal has a strong academic background. She did her graduation in the field of Mass Media, with her specialization in marketing and advertising from KC College, Mumbai.

Allu Arjun

Popular actor Allu Arjun has done his BBA- Bachelor of Business Administration from MSR College, Chennai.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti is an established actor, singer and music composer. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from St Andrew’s College, Mumbai.

Prabhas

The Baahubali of the Indian film industry, who is also one of the most bankable actors down south, holds a B Tech degree from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh attended Delhi University and has completed her graduation in mathematics from Jesus and Mary College.

Dulquer Salmaan

The son of actor Mammootty and a successful Malayalam actor himself, Dulquer holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Purdue University and worked as a business manager before pursuing a career in acting.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran, who works in south films, Bollywood as well as Hollywood, studied at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi and holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Famed South Indian actor Nagarjuna holds a bachelor's degree in Automobile Engineering. After completing one year of his Bachelor of Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy, Madras Nagarjuna earned his Bachelor's degree in Automobile Engineering from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is easily one of the most-loved actors down south. She is a doctor by training, having completed her MBBS from the Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia.

