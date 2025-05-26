Director Tammareddy Bharadwaj asks Vishnu Manchu why he can't ‘behave like a normal man’; here's how the actor responded

Actor Vishnu Manchu sat down with filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaj to talk about his upcoming film Kannappa on the latter's YouTube channel. Bharadwaj, who has known the Manchu family for years now, asked Vishnu some personal questions, including why he cannot ‘behave like a normal person’. Here’s how the actor responded. (Also Read: Vishnu Manchu reveals Prabhas, Mohanlal charged this amount for their cameos in Kannappa) Vishnu Manchu claimed that he was not a 'normal person' for this reason.

‘Why don’t you behave like a normal man?’

In one of the most candid moments during the interview, Bharadwaj told Vishnu, “I feel proud of your family, but it also angers me sometimes. Your father (Mohan Babu) worked so hard to become the person he is today. Why don’t you behave like a normal man? What do you need bouncers for? You’re just a common man. Even Balakrishna walked around without bouncers before he was a politician.”

Vishnu then claimed that he was not a ‘normal’ person, stating that he needed bouncers so fans think he’s unapproachable. “To answer your question, we are not normal people, uncle. It doesn’t stop with people wishing me. We create a nuisance to the public when we’re approachable. Some people understand that I’m with my family, others think I’m like their family and don’t get it. If I have people (bouncers) near me, they think twice before approaching me. It's not about factionalism.”

He also gave an example of how fans who pulled his hand for a selfie once were apprehensive to approach his dad due to his ‘stature’. “There are times I even get confused and embarrassed when people talk to me with familiarity, I wonder if I know them personally,” he said.

‘I want to take the lead on sorting this’

In the same promotional interview, Bharadwaj told Vishnu that the rift between him and his brother, Manchu Manoj, pained him. “I want to take the lead on sorting out this issue because it hurts me to see it. I might not speak to your father every day, but I am close enough to your family. I always tell everyone you three (Vishnu, Manoj, Lakshmi) are such good kids, even if you all have a tendency to overact,” he said.

For the unversed, Vishnu and Manoj have been feuding publicly since last year, with the latter alleging mismanagement at family-owned educational institutions. The brothers even filed police cases against each other after their fights became physical. A case was also filed against Mohan for assaulting a journalist during the issue.