Fahadh Faasil on his Telugu debut Pushpa: 'I have seen Sukumar’s earlier films, I'm excited about film'

Actor Fahadh Faasil, who will be making his Telugu debut via upcoming Telugu action-thriller Pushpa, has said he’s quite excited about the project. To be seen playing the antagonist, Fahadh is expected to join the sets soon.

In Pushpa, Fahadh will be seen locking horns with Allu Arjun. The film, about red sandalwood smuggling, also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Fahadh Faasil has opened about being part of Pushpa. He has confirmed he’s yet to join the sets.

“I haven't started shooting for the film yet. I'm going to join the team soon...I'm just doing the things I like and again, it is a very exciting team. I have seen director Sukumar’s earlier films and we were planning a project to plugin since a long, so I'm excited about it." Fahadh said.

The team of Pushpa commenced shooting in Hyderabad earlier this week. Interestingly, the makers announced last year that the film will be released in two parts. With the completion of the current schedule, the shoot of the first part of the project will be over.

Pushpa marks the third collaboration of Sukumar and Allu Arjun after films such as Arya and Arya 2. The project has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Pushpa will mark Allu Arjun’s Bollywood debut as the project is being planned to be dubbed in Hindi as well.

Arjun was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram. The film, which grossed over ₹200 crore during its theatrical release, also features Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading ladies while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role.

