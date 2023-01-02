Fans think Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda are vacationing together as they share similar new year pics

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's recent posts on their social media accounts have left netizens and fans wondering if the two are vacationing together. Both Vijay and Rashmika wished Happy New Year to their fans on their respective Instagram accounts and fans were quick to notice that the rumoured couple could be vacationing together. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna blushes after paparazzi call her beautiful as she catches early morning flight: 'I just woke up')

On his Instagram, the Liger actor posted a shirtless picture with a champagne bottle by the pool. He wrote in the caption, "A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some :)We need to celebrate everything :) cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves. Have a great new year!" Meanwhile, Rashmika posted a picture of her enjoying the sun, and captioned it, "Hello 2023".

The two pictures have lefts fans wondering whether the both actors are vacationing together. While some even thought these pictures might be from earlier this year, which also proves that both of them were in Maldives together. "Same place vijay deverakonda's brother put as his story," commented one fan. While another fan wrote, "Photographer: Rashmika mandanna." One fan was quick to notice the similar location of both the pics and wrote, “This is the same spot where Rashmika uploaded her pictures earlier in the year after liger release. I’m sure it’s from then but Vijay chose to post it now so there won’t be any suspicions about them being together at that time lol. In fact even the breakfast tray is exactly the same!!!" One user commented: “I think this photo was taken in Maldives. Clicked by rashmika in October.” Another comment read, “That pool basket resembles the one in rashmika's post during her vacay in maldives… thank me lateer.” Even though neither Rashmika nor Vijay have confirmed if they are dating, rumours of their alleged romantic relationship have often created headlines.

Vijay was last seen in the pan-India film Liger, alongside Ananya Panday, which also marked his Bollywood debut. The film failed to impress audiences and tanked at the box office. The actor will be next seen in Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Meanwhile, Rashmika was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The film, which marked her debut in Bollywood, also starred Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta alongside Abhishek Khan. Rashmika will be next seen in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Varisu alongside Beast actor Vijay.

