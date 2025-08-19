Former IAS officer moves HC over Pawan Kalyan pursuing acting after becoming Deputy CM of AP

Former IAS officer Vijay Kumar has moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court over Pawan Kalyan continuing to act in films despite being sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of AP. In a writ petition filed on Monday, Vijay sought interim orders to restrict Pawan from appearing in anything entertainment-related. Pawan Kalyan's first film after entering politics, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, was released in theatres on 24 July. (AFP)

Former IAS officer moves HC over Pawan Kalyan

According to a report by TNIE, Vijay filed the petition seeking interim orders to restrict Pawan from acting in films, participating in entertainment programmes, producing and promoting films, and appearing in advertisements. He also alleged that the actor misused his office and government funds in the making of his recent film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The HC rejected the request to issue notices to CBI, ACB and Pawan over it. A hearing was posted for next week.

On YNR’s podcast, Vijay recently explained why he filed the writ petition in HC and stated that what the actor-politician was doing was unconstitutional. He said, “Pawan Kalyan is the minister for the AP government today, and it means he is on duty twenty-four seven. Any minister who swears in constitutionally leaves any other business they have behind. Once he has sworn in, how can he act in movies?”

The former IAS officer also brought up Pawan agreeing to allow ticket prices to be hiked, stating, “He is acting in films, promoting them and allowing an increase in ticket prices to ensure the producers earn money. He has even admitted that he increased the ticket on purpose (for Hari Hara Veera Mallu). He also admitted that he is acting in films just to make money. This means it’s a conflict of interest. We filed a writ petition in the High Court now over this.”

Pawan Kalyan and acting

Pawan signed HHVM, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and They Call Him OG before contesting in the AP elections. He completed shooting for all three films after becoming the Deputy CM. HHVM was released in theatres on 24 July, and Pawan, who is known for famously not promoting his films, took part in the promotions.

While Pawan seemed unsure of his future in cinema after these films, he did admit in interviews that he needed to be in the entertainment industry to earn money. He also stated that he might produce films if not act in them to make money. He said, “I need cinema for my financial sustenance. So, I will look to producing films in the future. Even if I do act, it will only be for two hours per day.”

OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh have yet to be released.