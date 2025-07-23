Pawan Kalyan clarifies if he's quitting films for politics; addresses criticism about juggling both: ‘Won't act but…’

Actor Pawan Kalyan became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in June 2024 and has since tried to complete shooting for the films he signed before elections while taking care of administrative duties. In an interview with ABN, he addressed criticism about juggling politics and cinema, clarifying if he plans to quit acting after Hari Hara Veera Mallu, They Call Him OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Pawan Kalyan held press conferences in Telangana and AP for his upcoming Telugu-language movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu.(AFP)

Pawan Kalyan on acting after foray into politics

Pawan was asked about the criticism he has been facing from the opposition for continuing to act after his foray into politics. He replied, “When I signed these three films, I had planned to complete them before the elections. However, I lost crucial time before the elections due to some political incidents. I asked the producers of all three films to forgive me because I needed a few more days to complete the films. Even after I came into power, I took time to shoot for films and only did it for two hours a day.”

Giving an update on his pending projects, Pawan revealed that he hasn’t signed new projects, stating his plans to remain in the film industry in the future. “I have completed shooting for OG and have around five days left to complete Ustaad Bhagat Singh. I will definitely not act anymore if I have political clashes because my priority is the administration and the Janasena Party. However, I need cinema for my financial sustenance. So, I will look to producing films in the future. Even if I do act, it will only be for two hours per day. But right now, I haven’t signed any more films,” said the actor-politician.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been in production for over five years and is directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna. The film has Pawan, Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal as the leads. HHVM tells the story of an outlaw who faces off against Aurangzeb in his quest for the Koh-i-Noor. The film’s first part, HHVM: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, will be released in theatres on 24 July with paid premieres on 23 July evening. OG is directed by Sujeeth, and Harish Shankar is directing Ustaad Bhagat Singh.