Hari Hara Veera Mallu story revealed: Pawan Kalyan talks about Aurangzeb's tyranny, Koh-i-Noor heist explored in film

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu tells the story of a heist involving the Koh-i-Noor diamond and sheds light on the tyranny of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. (Also Read: Even as Pawan Kalyan says he will show his power at box office, Hari Hara Veera Mallu are tickets priced at over ₹700) Pawan Kalyan plays an outlaw called Veera Mallu in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Pawan Kalyan on the long journey to making Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Speaking to ANI ahead of the film's release, Pawan said he had been associated with the project for several years. "Even before I became a politician, Krish Jagarlamudi was working on the idea with the producer, AM Rathnam. Then I agreed to it, but later I got busy in 2018-19. We thought about launching the film after 2019, but two COVID-19 waves left an impact, and we could not do it," he said.

The actor said the historical backdrop of the film attracted him, especially the journey of the Koh-i-Noor diamond. "For me, the journey of doing this film was interesting. It comes with a high concept, the one of stealing Koh-i-Noor from the Peacock Throne during the Aurangzeb era. I think that caught my interest. The film will show how it travelled from the Kollur Mines in Vijayawada to Nizam and then how it ended up in the hands of the Mughals," he said.

Says he was interested in highlighting Aurangzeb's tyranny

Pawan, who is also known for his role in Gabbar Singh, said he wanted to show how people were oppressed during Aurangzeb's rule. "To steal from the throne, a diamond which is on such a great journey, that was interesting to me. And amidst this heist drama, there are a lot of things which would unfold, like the tyranny of Aurangzeb," he said.

"You were supposed to pay tax, no music, nothing for being a Hindu in those times. And there was a lot of oppression. So that was one of the crucial elements of the film, amidst this heist drama," he added.

Pawan also criticised how Indian history is taught in schools, saying there is too much focus on the Mughals and not enough on other Indian dynasties. "How come we don't talk about Chalukya? How come we were never taught about Vijayanagara? How come we were never taught about the Ahom dynasty from Assam or the Nayakas from Tamil Nadu? And a major part was how Chhatrapati Shivaji came to the rescue of Tamil Nadu temples. How come it is not taught? If you look at it from that perspective, except for the Mughals, the rest of the dynasties were never given the recognition they deserved. I think we have a right to know about it," he said.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released on 24 July. It will be Pawan's first major film since 2023.