Even as Pawan Kalyan says he will show his power at box office, Hari Hara Veera Mallu are tickets priced at over 700

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has not had a successful run at the box office for some time now. Whether it was due to COVID-19 or the previous administration in AP insisting on capping movie ticket prices, the actor had a dry run. At the pre-release event for his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, he promised all that was about to change as tickets for the film's premiere were sold for as high as ₹700. Pawan Kalyan plays an outlaw in Krish and Jyothi Krisna's Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Pawan Kalyan promises to show his satta after Bheemla Nayak

Pawan’s last solo film was the 2022 film Bheemla Nayak, a remake of the 2020 Malayalam hit AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film, which also starred Rana Daggubati, made ₹158.5 crore worldwide. Talking at the pre-release event, Pawan brought up how tickets for the film were sold for a very low price in AP.

He said, “Two years ago, when Bheemla Nayak was released, I didn’t say anything when the tickets were sold for ₹10-15. But, just like you wanted, we are releasing the film when I’m in power with hiked ticket rates. Back then, you watched the film out of resolve. I have come out now after the effort you put in back then. Dani taluka meeru satta chustaru iroju (You will see me prove myself now).”

He also called himself a hero who grew up on flops, stating that he only hopes for success now for his producers and fans. “I do not know if the film will make crores, because I have grown up in flops. Much like how you pray for it, I also pray for success. I don’t know if it’ll happen, but I know I gave it my best; the rest I leave to God. Meeku nacchinda, baddalakotteyandi (If you like it, make it a hit). That’s all I can say because you (his fans) are my strength. You have been by my side through it all, my heart beats only for you,” said Pawan.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu tickets hiked in TS and AP

Pawan’s statement came as both the TS and AP governments allowed the makers to hike HHVM ticket prices. Premieres in both states will be held on 23 July around 9 PM.

In Telangana, paid premier tickets on 23 July will cost ₹600 + GST. During the weekend, tickets in single screens will cost ₹354 and ₹531 in multiplexes, with a ₹200 hike. Permission has also been granted to screen five shows per day. From day 5-11, tickets in single screens will be priced at ₹302 in single screens and ₹472 in multiplexes.

As for Andhra Pradesh, premier tickets are being sold at ₹700 in regions like Visakhapatnam for single screens. Multiplexes have been allowed to add ₹200 to the base ticket price, while single screens can charge ₹150 more for upper balcony and ₹100 for lower seats. The hike will be in effect from 24 July - 2 August.

HHVM is directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna. It stars Pawan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol in lead roles.