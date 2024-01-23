close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / HanuMan box office collection day 11: Teja Sajja film witnesses a dip, earns just over 7 crore in India on 2nd Monday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 23, 2024 09:16 AM IST

HanuMan box office collection day 11: The superhero film has earned nearly ₹140 crore in India, so far. The Teja Sajja-starrer is set for a sequel, Jai Hanuman.

HanuMan box office collection day 11: Fronted by Teja Sajja, the sci-fi superhero film has been helmed by Prasanth Varma. As per Sacnilk.com, HanuMan has witnessed a dip in its India collection on its second Monday. The film released in theatres on January 12. On day 11, the film earned 7.5 crore nett in India for all languages, as per early estimates. (Also Read | HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 10: Teja Sajja film grosses 200 crore)

Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan.
HanuMan domestic box office collection

According to the report, HanuMan earned 99.85 crore [Telugu: 73.89 crore; Hindi: 24.5 crore; Tamil: 78 lakh; Kannada: 52 lakh; Malayalam: 16 lakh] in week one. On day 9, the film minted 14.6 crore [Telugu: 10 crore; Hindi: 4.1 crore; Tamil: 20 lakh; Kannada: 25 lakh; Malayalam: 5 lakh].

On day 10, the film minted 17.6 crore [Telugu: 11.9 crore; Hindi: 5.15 crore; Tamil: 20 lakh; Kannada: 30 lakh; Malayalam: 5 lakh]. So far, the film has collected 139.55 crore.

About HanuMan

HanuMan also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. The Telugu-language superhero film has also been written by Prashanth Varma. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Prasanth Varma announces Jai Hanuman

On Monday, on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, filmmaker Prasanth Varma announced his new film titled Jai Hanuman. Taking to X, Prasanth wrote, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha @ThePVCU."

He also shared a first-look poster of the upcoming movie, accompanied by an image of himself holding the bound script for Jai Hanuman. Further details about the project are not yet disclosed. Prasanth's project HanuMan received rave reviews from the audience.

ott:10
