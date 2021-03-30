IND USA
Nithiin steps into Ayushmann Khurrana's shoes.
Happy Birthday Nithiin: Telugu remake of Andhadhun titled Maestro

  • The Telugu remake of Andhadhun has been titled Maestro, it was unveiled on the occasion of actor Nithiin’s birthday on Tuesday.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 04:55 PM IST

The Telugu remake of Andhadhun has been titled Maestro, it was unveiled on the occasion of actor Nithiin’s birthday on Tuesday. The film is being directed by Merlapalka Gandhi.

In the poster of Maestro, Nithiin is seen walking on a bloodied piano as a blind man. He is wearing dark sunglasses and walking with a stick. He is seen wearing a black T-shirt, grey blazer and distressed blue denims. The first glimpse of Nithiin’s character from the movie will be unveiled on Tuesday evening.


Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role as the blind musician who gets embroiled in a murder mystery. Nabha Natesh will play Radhika Apte role’s while Tamannaah Bhatia will step into the shoes of the character essayed by Tabu.

Not long ago, it was rumoured that Ramya Krishnan was approached with the offer to play Tabu’s character. However, the talks never materialised and the makers went ahead with Tamannaah.

Also read: Shooting of Andhadhun Telugu remake begins in Dubai, see pics from sets

Nithiin recently had two releases. Check, which was his first release of the year, bombed at the box-office. His latest release, Rang De, which is a romantic comedy co-starring Keerthy Suresh, is doing exceptionally well at the box-office.

The Telugu remake rights of Andhadhun have been acquired for 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shresth Movies, which is managed by his father.

