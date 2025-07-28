Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan film yet to catch up to Game Changer, collects 77 crore

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 5: Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s historical epic film Hari Hara Veera Mallu finally released in theatres on 24 July after numerous delays in production and release dates. The film starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal even had paid premieres a day before the film was released. According to Sacnilk, the film saw a dip but held its own on Monday, collecting ₹77 crore net in India on five days. Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan's film was in production for five long years.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection

According to the trade website, HHVM made ₹2.03 crore net on its first Monday. While the film registered a dip compared to its opening weekend, the numbers are still decent considering the weekday. This takes its total collection to ₹77.28 crore net in India, with the film having made ₹74.85 crore net in India in its first weekend. The film crossed the ₹100 mark worldwide in four days of release.

HHVM had the advantage of a Wednesday premiere and a Thursday release. However, collections dipped on Friday and the weekend. Compared to that, despite also getting lukewarm reviews, Pawan’s nephew Ram Charan’s recent release, Game Changer, fared better. After releasing on a Friday, the film collected ₹106.15 crore net in India, bringing in ₹7.65 crore on its first Monday and ₹10 crore on a Tuesday.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

HHVM tells the story of an outlaw, Veera Mallu (Pawan), who sets out on a quest to retrieve the Koh-i-Noor from Aurangzeb (Bobby). Along the way, he meets a Devadasi called Panchami (Nidhhi). The film was supposed to be directed by Krish, but he walked out due to numerous delays. Jyothi tweaked the story from what Krish intended when he took over the project. Given the lukewarm reviews and mixed word of mouth, it remains to be seen how Pawan’s first film as the Deputy CM of AP fares.