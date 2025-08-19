Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal film

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Directors Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s historical epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu, produced by AM Rathnam and starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol and Niddhi Agerwal, was released in theatres on 24 July to a lukewarm response. As is the norm in Telugu cinema, the film will now stream digitally less than a month after its theatrical release. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Nidhhi Agerwal and Pawan Kalyan in a still from the film.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of HHVM announced on Tuesday that Pawan’s film will stream on Prime Video from 20 August. They wrote, “A tale of rebellion, rage and righteousness. The storm that started in theatres now takes over your screens. Watch the saga of #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sword vs Spirit unfold from AUGUST 20 only on @PrimeVideoIN.” The film will drop on the OTT platform at midnight, and the announcement was made just a few hours prior to it.

Some fans thought the film could’ve been released on OTT a few days later, given that it was a big-budget film. One fan wrote, “I don’t really like it coming to TV this soon… that theatre magic was on another level.” Other fans hoped the VFX issues prevalent in the film during its theatrical release were rectified during its digital release, with one of them writing, “Please release with removing all poor VFX content and proper editing. Thank You for your services and Bye!”

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

HHVM was released amid high expectations in theatres as it was Pawan’s first film after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The actor, who is known for famously avoiding promotions, even took part in them across the country. The film was, however, criticised for its poor VFX and story.

According to Sacnilk, it collected ₹84.3 crore net in India and ₹113.85 crore worldwide. Given that the film was made on a massive budget with production delays adding to the woes, the numbers left many disappointed. HHVM tells the story of an outlaw called Veera Mallu (Pawan) who heads on a quest to retrieve the Koh-i-Noor from Aurangzeb (Bobby).