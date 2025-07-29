Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan film has a dull Monday post 100 crore weekend

Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 5: Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krisna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit was released in theatres on 24 July, with paid premieres held on 23 July. The historical epic stars Pawan Kalyan as a Robin Hood-style outlaw who is the people’s saviour. According to Sacnilk, the film’s collections continued to drop further, collecting ₹105 crore at the box office worldwide. Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan plays an outlaw called Veera Mallu in the film.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office

According to the trade website, HHVM brought in ₹77.35 crore net and ₹91.15 crore gross in India in five days. It made ₹14.10 crore from overseas, taking its total collection to ₹105.25 crore worldwide.

While the numbers are decent, given that it crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide by day 4, the film, which made ₹102 crore by Sunday, saw a massive dip on Monday. HHVM registered an 80.19% dip on Monday in India, after the 76.98% dip it had already registered on Friday, as compared to its collections on Thursday.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu day Worldwide collections Day 1 (Thursday) ₹ 67 crore Day 2 (Friday) ₹ 77.50 crore Day 3 (Saturday) ₹ 90 crore Day 4 (Sunday) ₹ 102.70 crore Day 5 (Monday) ₹ 105.25 crore View All Prev Next

HHVM will soon also have Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev-starrer Kingdom to contend with after its release in the US on 30 July and in India on 31 July. Should that film receive good word of mouth, it has the potential to provide tough competition to Pawan’s film.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu stars Pawan as Veera Mallu, Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb and Nidhhi Agerwal as a Devadasi named Panchami. The film tells the story of how Veera helps people along the way as he travels from Golconda to Delhi on a quest for the Koh-i-Noor. The film ends on a cliffhanger, setting up the story for Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 – Battlefield (Yuddhabhoomi in Telugu). HHVM has been criticised for its subpar VFX and storyline.