How much remuneration did Pawan Kalyan get for Hari Hara Veera Mallu? Actor-politician says this

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally hitting screens on 24 July, with paid premieres on July 23 evening. The film, which has been in production for over 5 years, saw everything from director and technicians changing to lead actor Pawan Kalyan taking a break to contest in AP elections and become the Deputy CM. While promoting the film, Pawan brought up his remuneration and said this. Director Krish and Pawan Kalyan on the set of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Pawan Kalyan on his remuneration for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

While there has been chatter in trade circles about Pawan taking ₹11-20 crore for HHVM, as compared to the ₹50 crore he reportedly took for his previous film Bro, the actor-politician hinted that he will only consider his remuneration for the film after it’s released and if it is a hit.

When asked about why he is promoting the film at a press meet, as he’s famous for not doing so, Pawan said, “These are extenuating circumstances. I usually don’t promote my films, and I feel producers have suffered because of me. First, there was Corona, a natural disaster and a man-made disaster due to politics. I now feel some sort of responsibility towards promoting films that have been delayed.”

He then brought up his remuneration unprovoked and said, “Because even my remuneration for this…(laughs). I don’t know, I’ll consider it if it may become a hit tomorrow. My idea is that the film should be released first and do well to safeguard the producer.” This is not the first time Pawan has stated that he decided to promote the film out of a sense of responsibility towards the producer, AM Rathnam.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

HHVM is directed by Krish and Rathnam’s son Jyothi Krisna after Krish walked out of the project. The film stars Pawan as the titular outlaw, Nidhhi Agerwal as a dancer named Panchami, and Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb. The film’s first part is titled HHVM: Part 1—Sword vs Spirit. The sequel has yet to be shot and will go on floors depending on the outcome of this one.