Internet praises Varanasi Globe Trotter event host Suma Kanakala for crisis management, Chinmayi Sripaada calls her GOAT

The Varanasi Globe Trotter event, which was held at Ramoji Film City on November 15, was a star-studded affair. Hundreds of fans waited to catch a glimpse of their favourite star, Mahesh Babu, as SS Rajamouli and his team tried to set up the giant screen to showcase the trailer of the film Varanasi. As the event saw a few glitches, it was host Suma Kanakala who kept the proceedings going throughout. Her crisis management has now earned praise from many on social media. (Also read: SS Rajamouli thanks ‘disciplined’ Mahesh Babu fans for waiting despite ‘glitches’ in Varanasi Globe Trotter event) Suma Kanakala received praise for her smooth and engaging presentation on stage at the Hyderabad event.

Suma calls SS Rajamouli ‘unstoppable’

Suma shared a short video of the event and thanked SS Rajamouli in her X account. She wrote, “Yesterday was a super roller coaster and I loved every bit of it… Seeing @ssrajamouli garu for so many years and witnessing the hard work he puts into everything is just unmatchable. He is truly unstoppable. Super Star @urstrulyMahesh your charm is for a lifetime.” Fans watched the show live on JioHotstar.

How the internet reacted

Among those who publicly shared their appreciation for Suma and her on-stage presentation was singer Chinmayi Sripaada. She wrote on her X account, “Suma Kanakala garu is the GOAT.” Meanwhile a user commented, “Super woman. Pure talent and total respect. She put in everything to keep the event alive.” Another said, “Big shout out to you Suma gaaru, time to pat your shoulders too for handling such an event with your wit and finesse and presence of mind and also your timing. Great job and awesome hosting. Good luck.”

Someone said, “You really saved them from the embarrassment of that repeated technical glitches and delays by instantly creating out of syllabus engagements and conversations to deflect the attention from the audience and fans.” “A special shout-out to Suma garu, her energy, timing, and hosting elevated the entire event. She is unmatched!” read a second comment. Suma hosted the event with Ashish Chanchlani, but he was not seen on stage for the latter half of the event.

Varanasi is SS Rajamouli’s next film, following the 2022 hit RRR, which made waves worldwide. It stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is set for release in 2027.