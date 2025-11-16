SS Rajamouli thanks ‘disciplined’ Mahesh Babu fans for waiting despite ‘glitches’ in Varanasi Globe Trotter event

The Varanasi event in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, on November 15 was a grand affair. Director SS Rajamouli unveiled the first look trailer of his next film, Varanasi, with actors Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, there were a few technical glitches during the event as the trailer stopped a few times before playing on the giant screen. SS Rajamouli has now thanked Mahesh Babu fans for patiently waiting, and praised them. (Also read: SS Rajamouli slams drone leak ahead of Varanasi trailer release as Globe Trotter event faces technical glitches) Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran pose for photographs after unveiling the first look of the film Varanasi in Hyderabad, India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP)

What SS Rajamouli said

Taking to his X account, Rajamouli said, “My sincere thanks to all the Mahesh fans who travelled such long distances for the #Varanasi Globetrotter event and walked close to 3km in the cold… and still, even with the glitches on our side, your patience never wavered… I have to say this, you’re as disciplined as your idol… And a big thank you to every Telugu Cinema audience who stood by us on ground…”

At the event, Rajamouli had said, "We don't know where people came from. They started flying drones and shooting the footage, leaking it. That is a year of hard work of many people, thousands of man power and crores of rupees. People worked day and night for this. Because of that we didn't have the chance to even test our video. So we took a chance. People came here from so far, we wanted this to be perfect.”

About Varanasi

The film's announcement video shows an asteroid falling to Earth, with pieces falling in Varanasi, Antarctica, Africa, and other locations. The film seems to span across centuries, hinting at a connection to Ramayana. It ends with a visual of Mahesh holding a trisulam (trident) while covered in blood and riding a bull. Temples can be seen in the background. He is named Rudhra in it.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra’s first looks from the film, as Kumbha and Mandakini, have already been released. The film is touted to hit screens in 2027.