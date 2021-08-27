Jr NTR spotted with his Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule for first time, see pic

Actor Jr NTR, who recently bought a Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, has been spotted with the luxury vehicle for the first time. The star is the first Indian to get his hands on the car, which was launched in the country earlier this month.

In two pictures that have surfaced on social media, Jr NTR is posing with the car along with actor Srikanth and filmmaker Koratala Siva.

In another picture, the car is parked at Annapurna Studios where he’s currently shooting for Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On the career-front, Jr NTR is looking forward to the release of RRR, in which he shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli.

RRR, which is being made on a massive scale, is be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch in 2019.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles. Jr NTR has returned as the host for the latest season of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. This season’s first episode was attended by Ram Charan as the special guest.

