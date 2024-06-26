Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer projected to cross 55.05 crore in India

Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi dystopian film, Kalki 2898 AD, will be released in theatres on June 27. The movie starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan has high expectations pinned on it. According to sacnilk.com, the movie is projected to cross ₹55.05 crore in India. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD to gross ₹200 crore worldwide on day 1?) Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: Prabhas in a still from Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film.

Kalki 2898 AD advance bookings

Kalki 2898 AD is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi in 2D and 3D. The film is expected to have sold 8,72,237 tickets in 2D in Telugu and 5,54,159 in 3D. Without blocked seats, sacnilk.com reports that the film made ₹48.27 crore and along with blocked seats it’s expected to have made ₹55.05 crore in India. The film also collected the most in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with 71% and 62% occupancy, collecting ₹19.54 crore and ₹13.48 crore approx.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Kamal Haasan on playing Supreme Yaskin

On Wednesday, a day before Kalki 2898 AD’s release, the film’s team released a new poster of Kamal as Supreme Yaskin. Talking about the role, the actor said at the film’s pre-release event, “I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (villain) can just go ahead and do what he wants. I thought I was going to play the bad man so it's going to be fun. But then, he (Nag) wanted it to be different. I'm almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is Nag’s third film after Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava in the film while Keerthy Suresh voices Bujji (stylised as BU-JZ-1), his AI droid sidekick. Amitabh plays Aswatthama, who’s looking to protect the Kalki avatar while Deepika plays Sumati (stylised as SUM-80), a pregnant woman on the run. Kamal is the antagonist of the film, the Supreme Yaskin.