Karthi shares pic with John Cena from Hyderabad ahead of WWE Spectacle, the internet cracks You Can't See Me jokes

John Cena is in Hyderabad during his first visit to India in 17 years. Telugu actor Karthi caught up with the WWE superstar in his hometown. He shared a picture with John and welcomed him to India. (Also Read: John Cena posts a pic of tricolour ahead of Chandrayaan 3 landing, internet calls him ‘Jay Sinha’) Karthi shares picture with John Cena from Hyderabad

Karthi meets John Cena

Karthi took to his Instagram account on Friday to post a picture with Hollywood actor and WWE superstar John Cena. While John wore a white T-shirt and a black cap, Karthi sported a black T-shirt and a matching WWE jersey.

Karthi wrote in the caption, “A great pleasure meeting you @johncena. Thank you for being so kind and warm. It’s wonderful how you could make everyone feel special in those few minutes. Hustle Loyalty Respect - felt all of that (smile emoji).” He also promoted WWE Spectacle Hyderabad with a hashtag and tagged WWE India and Sony Sports Network.

Fan comments

Several fans of both the superstars took to the comment section and had the same joke to share. One wrote, “I can't see him bro. Who's with you?” Another commented, “Why is karthi standing along with his hand in air!” A third user wrote, “Why is Karthi Shaking His Hands with No one (eyeroll emoji)” Another comment read, “Bro you look so handsome (emojis) but why are you standing alone.” Another wrote, “Nice joke ur literally standing alone.” The fans were referring to John Cena's signature WWE move “You Can't See Me!”

John Cena in India

John Cena was in news last month when he shared the picture of the tiranga on his Instagram without any caption. Since his post coincided with the landing of Chandrayaan-3, many users wondered if he was paying a tribute to India's historic achievement. Others were speculating if it's to promote his upcoming show WWE Spectacle, that takes place on September 8 in Hyderabad. After all, it's been 17 years since John last visited India.

John was last seen in Fast X, the tenth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Karthi was last seen in Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: II earlier this year.

