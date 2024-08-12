 Keerthy Suresh was supposed to play a ‘human’ role in Kalki 2898 AD but said no. Is it Deepika Padukone or Disha's? - Hindustan Times
Keerthy Suresh was supposed to play a ‘human’ role in Kalki 2898 AD but said no. Is it Deepika Padukone or Disha's?

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Aug 12, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh voiced an AI bot called Bujji in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The film starring Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone was released in June this year.

Keerthy Suresh, who shares a close association with director Nag Ashwin due to their hit film Mahanati (2018), revealed that she turned down playing a ‘human’ role in his sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actor shared that she was offered another role before the AI bot Bujji. (Also Read: Keerthy Suresh has saved sweet voice notes sent by Nani's son Arjun calling her ‘Kitty atta’)

Keerthy Suresh played an AI droid called Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD.

‘I wasn’t sure of it’

Keerthy shared during the interview that she turned down a role because she wasn’t sure of it but knew she wanted to be a part of the film somehow.

She said, “Nagi offered me another role in the film, which I wasn’t sure of. It was a human role, I'm glad I said no to it now. He later messaged me one day and said, do you want to peep through the wall at least? I said I would love to do it.” Keerthy also clarified that she wasn’t talking about the role Anna Ben played in the film, a rebel named Kyra, which she called ‘really nice’.

“I didn’t understand initially when he said he wanted me to voice an AI bot. I dubbed for Bujji & Bhairava (on Amazon Prime) before I worked on the film. I had a ball dubbing for the role in multiple languages, giving 5-6 modulations in each language to see which would suit it best. Dubbing for a film is normally easier,” she added.

About Kalki 2898 AD

In the film, Keerthy played BU-JZ-1, aka Bujji, an AI droid for whom Bhairava (Prabhas) builds a ‘body’. Bujji & Bhairava was an animated prelude released ahead of the film, setting up the world of Kalki 2898 AD, apart from the characters. Deepika Padukone played SU-M80, aka Sumathi, in the film, Kamal Haasan played Supreme Yaskin, and Amitabh Bachchan played Ashwatthama. Disha Patani played Bhairava's on-again, off-again girlfriend Roxie.

Upcoming work

Keerthy will soon be seen in the Tamil films Raghu Thatha, Revolver Rita and Kannivedi. She is also debuting in Bollywood with Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Theri, directed by Atlee and starring Vijay.

News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Keerthy Suresh was supposed to play a 'human' role in Kalki 2898 AD but said no. Is it Deepika Padukone or Disha's?
© 2024 HindustanTimes
