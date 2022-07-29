Kiccha Sudeep wants to work with Prabhas but only on one condition: 'He is a very sweet guy but..."

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona released in theatres on Thursday. The fantasy action-adventure drama released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. In a recent interview, while promoting his film, Sudeep spoke about wanting to work with another pan-Indian star, Prabhas, who has delivered blockbusters with Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). Read more: Kiccha Sudeep on south films ending Bollywood's dominance in Hindi market

Sudeep said Prabhas was ‘a very sweet guy’ and the two had met once. He said he would ‘love’ for the two to work together in a project. But, Sudeep had one condition – the actor will not play an ‘out-and-out villain’ in the film. Sudeep said that after his 2019 film Dabangg 3, he was ‘done as a villain’. The actor had played the antagonist in the Salman Khan-starrer.

Asked about working with Telugu actor Prabhas, Sudeep, who is seen predominantly in Kannada movies and also hosts Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, told Pinkvilla, “Why not? Do we look like enemies? He is a very sweet guy, I met him once. If there is good stuff for both of us, I would love to. But not as a villain.”

Sudeep added that he has ‘always been a protagonist’. The actor said he would only do a role with Prabash if there was ‘good stuff for both’. He said, “With Dabangg, I am done as a villain. I have always been a protagonist. I don't mind playing in a grey shade. I don't want to be an out-and-out villain. The only time I played an out-and-out villain was in Dabangg. I did it happily for Salman sir. Otherwise, I am not that. With anyone else, it has to be a good role for both of us."

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sudeep had spoken about Salman Khan taking an interest in his latest film Vikrant Rona. “I was in Mumbai. He knew I was doing this film and showing the showreel to some companies. When I met him later, he had already heard from people and asked me to show him the film. He liked it. In fact, he took a clean interest in the Mumbai market. He called his team to help us. He asked me, ‘do you want me to come shoot for you?’ I just said the maximum you can do is present the film because I didn’t want to ask for anything more. We are like brothers. Our equation is beyond cinema,” Sudeep said.

