Mahesh Babu begins shooting new film; fans compare look to Keanu Reeves, ask if it's a John Wick-style movie. See pic

Actor Mahesh Babu began filming for his next Telugu project with filmmaker Trivikram. Namrata Shirodkar shared Mahesh’s new look – long hair and a stubble – for the untitled film on Monday. Fans wasted no time in drawing comparisons with Keanu Reeves’ look after Namrata shared her husband’s latest photo. Some even went on to say it’ll be exciting to see Mahesh do a John Wick-style action film in this look. Read more: Mahesh Babu, daughter Sitara make grand entry on Dance India Dance Telugu, groove with contestants on stage

Mahesh’s upcoming film, currently dubbed SSMB28, marks his reunion with Trivikram after 12 years. Pooja Hegde is paired opposite him in the film. After Namrata unveiled Mahesh Babu’s new look in her Instagram post, and thanked stylist Aalim Hakim, the picture was shared by fans on Twitter and Instagram. In her caption, Namrata wrote, “Work mode on. Toooooo cooool Aalim Hakim.”

Mahesh Babu's look for his latest Telugu film with Trivikram.

Several fans compared Mahesh’s look with Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves. One fan wrote, “Keanu Reeves? Just kidding ei look tho John wick type of action movie padthe super untadhi (It’ll be fun if an action film like John Wick can happen in this look).” Another fan simply posted a picture of Mahesh alongside Keanu Reeves. In August, when Namrata had shared another picture of Mahesh in the same look, fans had described Mahesh as the John Wick of India. Some even went on to make posters of Mahesh as John Wick.

Mahesh was last seen playing a loan agent in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which grossed over ₹200 crore at the box office worldwide. The film marked the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh was paired with Mahesh for the first time. Sarkaru Vaari Paata was also co-produced by Mahesh.

After completing his latest project with Trivikram, Mahesh will join hands with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the first time for a big-budget action-adventure film. The movie will reportedly be shot in the forests of Africa.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON