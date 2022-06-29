Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar meet Bill Gates in New York: 'One of the greatest visionaries, yet most humble'

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, who is currently holidaying with his wife Namrata Shirodkar in New York, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a picture with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Mahesh described Gates as ‘one of the greatest visionaries’ who is very humble. The actor also said he’s ‘truly an inspiration’. Read more: Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar holiday in New York

Since May, Mahesh and Namrata Shirodkar have been on a holiday with their children – daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and son Gautham Ghattamaneni. Initially, they were touring different parts of Europe, and are now in the US. In Mahesh’s latest picture from their vacation, it looks like he met Bill at a restaurant. Namrata can also be seen with them in the picture.

“Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Bill Gates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!” Mahesh wrote.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar posed for a photo with Bill Gates in New York.

Earlier, Mahesh shared a romantic photo from New York. In the photo he posted on Instagram on Monday, Mahesh and Namrata are seen posing together on a busy street. Sharing the picture, Mahesh wrote: “Summer nights... city lights.” Commenting on their photo, Namrata called it one of the best nights they’ve had. Her sister, actor Shilpa Shirodkar, dropped heart emojis on the couple's photo.

In May and June, Mahesh and Namrata shared several pictures from their Europe holiday in Switzerland, France, and Italy, among other places, on Instagram. Their daughter Sitara, too, shared photos from their outings.

On the career-front, Mahesh played a loan agent in his latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which grossed over ₹200 crore at the box-office worldwide. The film marked the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh was paired with Mahesh for the first time.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has been co-produced by Mahesh, was criticised by a section of the audience for its love track between Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh. Director Parasuram was also criticised for defending a love scene between Mahesh and Keerthy in the film.

