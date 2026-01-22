Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 11: Chiranjeevi film slows down, earns ₹179 crore so far

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 11: The Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara film witnessed a dip in India on Thursday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has collected less than ₹180 crore so far. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 11: Chiranjeevi in a still from the film.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's domestic box office collection The film, as per the report, earned ₹9.35 crore from its premieres. The film earned ₹32.25 crore on day one, ₹18.75 crore on day 2, ₹19.5 crore on day 3, ₹22 crore on day 4, and ₹19.5 crore on day 5. It collected ₹18.9 crore on day 6, ₹17.65 crore on day 7, ₹8 crore on day 8, ₹5.75 crore on day 9 and ₹4.20 crore on day 10.

On day 11, the film collected ₹3.15 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, it has collected ₹179 crore nett in India. The film has beaten the lifetime collections of Chiranjeevi’s previous films. Bholaa Shankar collected ₹30.63 crore in India, Acharya had made ₹56.14 crore net, Godfather made ₹74.03 crore, and Waltair Veerayya earned ₹161.06 crore.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu The Anil Ravipudi-directed comedy film has been earning well, but it received mixed reviews. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu released in theatres on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. The film also stars Nayanthara, Venkatesh and Catherine Tresa. The plot follows Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer who seeks to protect his estranged wife and children and reunite with them. It is named after Chiranjeevi’s birth name, Sivasankara Varaprasad.

The film’s synopsis read, “A security officer protecting his estranged wife and kids from a vengeful ex-cop sees it as a chance to rebuild their relationship after six years apart.” The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela.