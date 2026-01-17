Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 5: Chiranjeevi gets his 2nd highest grosser

Director Anil announced on Saturday that MSVPG has collected ₹226 crore worldwide in five days of its release. Sharing the news, he wrote, “THE AUDIENCE HAS SPOKEN. BOSS BATTING continues at BOX OFFICE . #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru #MegaSankranthiBlockbusterMSG.” The film collected an estimated ₹120.35 crore net in India in five days, according to Sacnilk .

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 5: Anil Ravipudi’s recent release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG), hit screens on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. In five days since its release, the film has become lead actor Chiranjeevi ’s second-highest-grossing film and is on its way to becoming his highest-grossing film.

The ₹226 crore haul makes MSVPG Chiranjeevi’s second-highest-grossing film. It has overtaken the collections of Waltair Veerayya (2023), which grossed ₹219 crore worldwide. However, the film has yet to cross the lifetime collections of Chiranjeevi’s highest-grosser, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), which grossed ₹246.6 crore worldwide. This also makes MSVPG Chiranjeevi’s third ₹200 crore grosser.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu MSVPG is the ninth consecutive hit for Anil, who has helmed films like F2: Fun & Frustration and Sarileru Neekevvaru. His last film, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films in 2025. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, MSVPG stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles, with Venkatesh in a cameo.

The film opened to mixed reviews and tells the story of a security officer who struggles to win back his estranged wife six years after their divorce. Despite clashing with Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi, Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju, the film has performed well at the box office and has run houseful shows in the Telugu states.