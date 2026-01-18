Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 6: Chiranjeevi's highest-grosser is Sankranthi winner

Producers Shine Screens announced on Sunday that MSVPG has grossed more than ₹261 crore worldwide. Posting a still of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara from the film, they wrote, “Day by day…Record by record..#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru is creating history at the box office. A massive ₹261+ crore worldwide gross in just 6 days for #MegaSankranthiBlockbusterMSG. Racing towards the ₹300 crore milestone. Book your tickets now and enjoy a blockbuster weekend at the cinemas.”

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 6: Anil Ravipudi’s family comedy film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG) was released in theatres on January 12 for Sankranthi and has clearly outpaced its competition. The film has not just become Chiranjeevi ’s highest-grossing film within a week, but has also achieved breakeven across all areas, sending it into the profit zone.

This makes MSVPG Chiranjeevi’s highest-grossing film. The record was previously held by the 2019 film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which has grossed ₹246.6 crore worldwide despite a lukewarm response. This is followed by the 2023 hit Waltair Veerayya, which grossed ₹219 crore worldwide. This is followed by his 2017 comeback film, Khaidi No 150, with ₹164 crore in collections, and the 2022 film Godfather, with ₹107 crore in collections. Interestingly, apart from MSVPG, Nayanthara shares the records for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather also with Chiranjeevi.