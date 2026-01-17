The Raja Saab box office collection day 9: Prabhas' film continues dull run, crosses ₹136 crore

The Raja Saab box office collection day 9: Expectations were high from Prabhas' big release this year, the horror-comedy The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab opened to mostly mixed reviews, but still ensured a big opening largely due to the massive star power of Prabhas. However, since then, the film has failed to show any growth, as there was no word-of-mouth boost for the film on social media. (Also read: As The Raja Saab crosses ₹112 crore on opening day, director Maruthi says Allu Arjun called to congratulate him) The Raja Saab box office collection day 9: Prabhas plays the lead role in Maruthi's horror comedy.

The Raja Saab struggles The latest update on Sacnilk states that The Raja Saab has managed to collect as low as ₹ 2.58 crore on Saturday, its 9th day of release. It is a shocking number, given Saturday could have paved the way for a boost given it is a holiday. The film is now struggling to cross even ₹5 crore on a single day. The highest single-day collection for the film is ₹53.75 crore, which was on its opening day. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹ 136.33 crore.

About The Raja Saab Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. The film tells the story of a man searching for his missing grandfather, only to uncover dark secrets about his family’s past. The film opened to lukewarm reviews from critics.

Just a day after its release, the film was leaked online, prompting the cybercrime police in Hyderabad to crack down on pirate platforms. Amid this, a restaurant in the US allegedly played a pirated version of the film on TV. Meanwhile, after the arrest of Ravi Emandi, who ran the iBomma pirate website, the cybercrime police in Hyderabad have shifted focus onto another alleged pirate. It has been reported that The Raja Saab and Dhurandhar were found streaming on these sites illegally.