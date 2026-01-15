Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi film beats Akhanda 2, mints ₹125 crore

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 2: He may be 70, but with his latest release, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, Chiranjeevi is proving just why he is called the megastar. The film has soared past the ₹125 crore mark in three days, refusing to slow down at the worldwide box office. With the Sankranti holiday behind now, the film is likely to experience some slowdown, but it seems to have enough legs to launch a healthy run. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu worldwide box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi in a still from Anil Ravipudi's film.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu box office update Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, had a strong opening, grossing over ₹65 crore worldwide on Monday (including Sunday paid previews). Since then, the Sankranti holidays have kept the film afloat. On Wednesday, it registered a jump in collections due to the festival, collecting ₹19.50 crore net in India. With this, the film’s India collection now stands at ₹79.85 crore net ( ₹95 crore gross).

Internationally, the film had a solid start, earning $2.3 million on the opening day. The film’s overseas collection now stands at over $3.3 million after three days, which takes its worldwide gross to ₹125 crore.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu beats Balakrishna hits On its third day, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu surpassed the lifetime collections of two recent Balakrishna films - Daaku Maharaj ( ₹125 crore) and Akhanda 2 ( ₹123 crore). The film now stands at the cusp of crossing ₹150 crore, and eventually surpassing Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, which has earned over ₹180 crore, but slowed down considerably after a bumper opening.