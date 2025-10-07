Mirai OTT release: When and where to watch Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj's fantasy film

Mirai OTT release: Karthik Gattamneni’s fantasy action film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj in lead roles, was released in theatres on 12 September. The film, which grossed ₹141 crore worldwide at the box office, will soon be available to stream online. Know when and where to watch the film. Mirai OTT release: Teja Sajja plays the lead role in Karthik Gattamneni's fantasy film.

Mirai to release on OTT soon

Mirai will stream on JioHotstar from 10 October, less than a month after its theatrical release. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote, “Nine scriptures. Infinite power. One Superyodha to protect the Brahmand. #Mirai , India’s own superhero, is coming to your home, Streaming from October 10. #MiraiOnJioHotstar.”

They also released a new trailer for the film on their social media, writing, “This October 10th, welcome India's own SuperYodha to your home with #Mirai. We bring down the Brahmand for you to experience this EPIC battle for Dharma!” The film will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Reacting to the news, one Instagram user commented, “Deleted scenes, vibe undi song ani add cheyali OTT version lo (Add the deleted scenes and Vibe Undi song in the OTT version).” Another wrote, “2 times chusesa already..Mali ante konchem bore but blacksword looks kosam mali chusta. edaina manoj deleted scenes unte add cheste inka happy. (I already watched it twice and will be bored if I watch it again. But I’ll watch it for Black Sword’s looks, please add any deleted scenes you have of Manoj.)”

About Mirai

Mirai is directed by Karthik and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad for People Media Factory. It stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran and Ritika Nayak. The film tells the story of Vedha (Teja), who grew up believing he was abandoned in childhood. When a monk named Vibha (Ritika) seeks his help to face off Black Sword (Manoj) and stop him from collecting the nine grandhas left behind by Ashoka, he learns the truth about his past.