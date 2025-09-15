Mirai worldwide box office collection day 3: Teja Sajja film is unstoppable, beats Kingdom lifetime with 83 cr weekend

Mirai worldwide box office collection: Teja Sajja is wreaking havoc at the box office yet again. After the success of HanuMan, the young actor is now basking in the box office glory of his newest release, Mirai. The superhero film has had a very strong start globally and is galloping towards the ₹100-crore mark. Mirai worldwide box office collection day 3: Karthik Ghattamaneni's film stars Teja Sajja in the lead role.

Mirai worldwide box office update

Mirai, also marketed as Mirai: Super Yodha, stars Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj in the lead roles. The film had a strong opening at the domestic box office, minting close to ₹50 crore net in India in its opening weekend. The exact collection varies from source to source, with Sacnilk reporting it at ₹45 crore, while distributors estimate it to be closer to ₹49 crore. The higher figure would mean the film has earned ₹57.50 crore gross in India in its first three days, an exemplary number for a mid-budget Telugu film.

Overseas, Mirai has broken the bank in many territories, with an exceptional showing in North America. People Media Factory, the production house behind the film, shared on social media that the film has already earned $1.6 million ( ₹15 crore) in North America in its first two days. As per trade insiders, the film is expected to earn over ₹25 crore from the overseas market in its first three days. This brings its worldwide gross to an estimated ₹83 crore after the opening weekend. The figure is higher than the lifetime collection of Vijay Deverakonda's latest release, Kingdom, which wound up with a global collection of ₹82.05 crore. Mirai will now look to cross ₹100 crore by Tuesday, and look to surpass the collections of Thandel and Hari Hara Veera Mallu during the weekdays.

All about Mirai

Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai also stars Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in lead roles. The film also has cameo appearances by Rana Daggubati and Prabhas. A fantasy action-adventure, Mirai has earned praise for its VFX and scale on a limited budget of around ₹60 crore.