Mirai box office collection day 3: Teja Sajja film has a stellar Sunday, collects 45 crore

Mirai box office collection day 3: Karthik Ghattamaneni’s action fantasy film Mirai, with Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak in lead roles, released in theatres on Friday. The film had a strong opening and is performing extremely well in its first weekend in theatres. (Also read: Mirai worldwide box office collection day 2: Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj film crosses ₹55 crore mark) Mirai box office collection day 3: Teja Sajja in a still from the film.

Mirai has a massive weekend at the box office

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Mirai collected ₹17.33 crore on its third day of release. This is higher than the previous day's collection, proving that the film has managed to show good growth on Sunday. Mirai collected ₹13 crore on Friday and went on to have a good Saturday with ₹15 crore. The total box office collection of the film now stands at ₹45.33 crore.

Mirai had an overall 31.38% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday. The film is already performing better than Teja’s 2023 hit HanuMan, which also collected ₹ 16 crore on its third day.

About Mirai

Mirai tells the story of a young man named Vedha (Teja) who is destined to become a super Yodha (warrior) and fight off evil. Mahabir Lama, aka the Black Sword (Manoj), is looking for the nine grandhas (texts) left behind by Emperor Ashoka to gain power. Vedha goes on a journey to find a weapon used by Lord Ram called Mirai to defeat Mahabir and protect the grandhas before it’s too late. The film ends up setting up the story for a sequel.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma hailed the film in his X account on Sunday, and congratulated the cast and crew on its success. He said, “After seeing #Mirai , I don’t remember the last time VFX felt so grand, even in the so called + 400 cr films. Hey @HeroManoj1 I thought you were miscast as the villain, and I slapped myself after seeing your terrific portrayal. Hey @tejasajja123 I thought you might look too young to carry such large scale action and I was double wrong.”