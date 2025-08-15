Naga Chaitanya heads to theatres to watch dad Nagarjuna in Rajinikanth's Coolie: ‘For my king’

Actor Nagarjuna played an antagonistic role for the first time in his career in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth. The Tamil film, which was also released in Telugu and Hindi, had a stellar opening at the box office, bringing in ₹65 crore net in India and ₹151 crore worldwide. Naga Chaitanya was spotted heading to the theatres to watch his father on the silver screen. (Also Read: Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan head to theatres to catch screenings of Rajinikanth's Coolie) Naga Chaitanya wanted to support his dad Nagarjuna's latest release Coolie by watching it in theatres.

Naga Chaitanya watches Coolie

Chaitanya was spotted at Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas on Thursday evening while heading in to watch Coolie. In a video posted by a paparazzo account, the actor is seen dressed in a casual shirt and jeans as he heads inside the theatre to catch a show. He also seems to have brought a friend along to the screening. Before going to the screening, Chaitanya posted Nagarjuna’s poster from the film on his social media, writing, “#coolie today for my #king.”

Producer Suresh Babu, directors Anil Ravipudi and Prasanth Varma were also clicked heading to the theatre on Thursday, though it’s unknown if they watched Coolie or War 2 for Jr NTR. Nani was also spotted, even though he tried to remain incognito in a dark beanie and mask. “Mana natural star #Nani watched both #war2 #coolie at #Ambcinemas in hyd,” wrote the paparazzo sharing his video. Subbaraju and a few others accompanied him.

About Coolie

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures. It stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan as the leads. The film tells the story of a man who seeks vengeance for the death of a friend. According to the production house, Coolie collected ₹151 crore worldwide on its opening day, making it the highest opening day collection for a Tamil film. It remains to be seen how the film will fare during the long weekend.