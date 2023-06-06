Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Naga Chaitanya not doing Telugu remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his team confirms

Naga Chaitanya not doing Telugu remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his team confirms

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 06, 2023 01:54 PM IST

Actor Naga Chaitanya's team dismissed reports about the actor starring in the Telugu remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reportedly, Jyotika has been signed too.

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who was recently in Tamil-Telugu bilingual Custody, won’t star in the Telugu remake of Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, contrary to recent reports. The actor’s team released a statement quashing claims that he has signed the project. Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 review: Kartik Aaryan-starrer holds its ground against the original

Naga Chaitanya's team addressed reports about him starring in the Telugu remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Naga Chaitanya's team addressed reports about him starring in the Telugu remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Telugu remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

As per reports, Chaitanya was to reprise Kartik Aaryan’s role while Jyotika was said to have been signed for Tabu’s role. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror comedy, set the cash registers on fire with over 200 crore in gross earnings. The film also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Naga Chaitanya on reports of starring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Chaitanya’s team released a statement clarifying that he’s not a part of the remake. The statement read, “FACT CHECK: The news which is being circulated on social media regarding @Chay_Akkineni doing the south remake of #BhoolBhulaiya2 is completely false. Requesting the respected media handles not to spread the fake news.”

Last year, Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, the Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump. In the film, Chaitanya played Balaraju, an army officer. In a recent interview with Mirch 9, he opened up about the film’s failure at the box office and said that he has no regrets at all and cherished working with Aamir Khan.

He said, “The main reason for me to do that project was to travel with Aamir, sir. As an actor, I wished I get to travel with him for just 2 days to learn from him. I walked into the project with this mindset. But I got to work with him for 5-6 months.” He also added it’s a script he personally connected with when he read it for the first time.

“There was a lot of honesty, even in the way Aamir sir was working. I just followed him in this journey and I have no regrets at all. It’s unfortunate that the movie didn’t work out but I came out as an evolved person, both professionally and personally. It’s because of what he taught me," he further said.

The actor will be next seen in Prime Video's Dootha. It is slated to release this year. It marks his OTT debut.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhool bhulaiyaa 2 naga chaitanya
bhool bhulaiyaa 2 naga chaitanya
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out