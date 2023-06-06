Naga Chaitanya not doing Telugu remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his team confirms

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who was recently in Tamil-Telugu bilingual Custody, won’t star in the Telugu remake of Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, contrary to recent reports. The actor’s team released a statement quashing claims that he has signed the project. Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 review: Kartik Aaryan-starrer holds its ground against the original Naga Chaitanya's team addressed reports about him starring in the Telugu remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Telugu remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

As per reports, Chaitanya was to reprise Kartik Aaryan’s role while Jyotika was said to have been signed for Tabu’s role. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror comedy, set the cash registers on fire with over ₹200 crore in gross earnings. The film also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Naga Chaitanya on reports of starring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Chaitanya’s team released a statement clarifying that he’s not a part of the remake. The statement read, “FACT CHECK: The news which is being circulated on social media regarding @Chay_Akkineni doing the south remake of #BhoolBhulaiya2 is completely false. Requesting the respected media handles not to spread the fake news.”

Last year, Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, the Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump. In the film, Chaitanya played Balaraju, an army officer. In a recent interview with Mirch 9, he opened up about the film’s failure at the box office and said that he has no regrets at all and cherished working with Aamir Khan.

He said, “The main reason for me to do that project was to travel with Aamir, sir. As an actor, I wished I get to travel with him for just 2 days to learn from him. I walked into the project with this mindset. But I got to work with him for 5-6 months.” He also added it’s a script he personally connected with when he read it for the first time.

“There was a lot of honesty, even in the way Aamir sir was working. I just followed him in this journey and I have no regrets at all. It’s unfortunate that the movie didn’t work out but I came out as an evolved person, both professionally and personally. It’s because of what he taught me," he further said.

The actor will be next seen in Prime Video's Dootha. It is slated to release this year. It marks his OTT debut.

