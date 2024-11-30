Nagarjuna buys new car worth 2.5 crore; rumours suggest it's Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding gift

Nagarjuna buys a new car

Several videos and pictures have emerged on social media in which Nagarjuna can be seen riding his new four-wheeler, the Lexus LM MPV. The car is in a maroon shade. Recently, he arrived at the RTA office in Khairatabad to get his car registered.

Talking about the specifics of the new car, the Lexus LM MPV reportedly costs over ₹2.5 crore. The four-wheeler is a hybrid-electric vehicle that adapts to having a carbon-neutral impact on the environment.

According to the official website of the car company, the base model of the car starts from Rs. 2.1 crores onwards.

As per a report from Asianet News, Nagarjuna has purchased the luxurious car for his son, Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law, Sobhita.

About the wedding

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends. Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni announced this exciting news by sharing pictures of his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony on his X handle. Chaitanya and Sobhita will get married on December 4 in Hyderabad.

Sobhita and Naga have begun their pre-wedding festivities in style. On Friday, the first visuals of Sobhita's Pelli Raata ceremony emerged online. The visuals also gave a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya present there. Now, an insider has spoken about the significance of the ritual and how the two families came together for it. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. His younger son Akhil Akkineni also got engaged recently.