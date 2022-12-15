Namrata Shirodkar shares old video of her from Miss Universe 1993, fans call it 'wonderful memory' Watch

Actor Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a throwback video from her pageant days. She posted a clip from Miss Universe 1993, where she represented India. Her video invited a comment from her sister actor-sister Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit. Many fans also reacted to Namrata's old video. Some of them called her ‘beautiful' and ‘stunning’ in the comment section. (Also read: When Jacqueline Fernandez called cosmetic surgery ‘an unfair advantage’: It comes down who can afford it)

In the clip, Namrata, wearing a backless golden glittery gown, sahsayed down a flight of stairs. She wore matching heavy earrings with her attire. She also wore a sash which read, “India.” She walked with grace as she held a child's hand. She held a white rose in her hand and greeted the kid. She was all smiles in the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Namrata wrote, “Walking down the memory lane... Literally! (red heart emoji).” She used ‘TBT’ as the hashtag on her post. Her sister Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit commented, “(Four red heart emojis) you made us so so proud (four red heart emojis).” Actors Simran Choudhary wrote, “Radiant (star emoji)" and Vikalp Mehta commented, “Beautiful ma'am.”

Reacting to the the clip, one of Namrata's fans wrote, “What a grace and what a lovely smile.” Another fan commented, “Damn good old days, my childhood and forever crush (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” Other fan wrote, “I watched it live, what a wonderful memory.” “Stunning mam”, wrote another person. “You are same till today..so proud of you for being you.”

Namrata began her career as a model winning the Miss India crown in 1993. She represented the country in Miss Universe the same year and finished sixth. She then ventured into films, appearing in films like Namrata has acted in a number of movies such as Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride and Prejudice . Namrata married fellow actor Mahesh Babu in 2005. She quit the film industry after marrying him. They have two kids together-- Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam Ghattamaneni.

