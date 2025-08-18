Namrata Shirodkar sees off Mahesh Babu as he heads to SSMB 29 shoot; fans can't get enough of his look. Watch

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on Monday, flying out of the city for a schedule of SSMB 29. A paparazzo posted a video on Instagram of his wife, former actor-model Namrata Shirodkar, dropping him off at the airport. Fans couldn’t get enough of his long beard and hair look. Namrata Shirodkar came to the Hyderabad airport on Monday just to see off Mahesh Babu. (Instagram: Artistry Buzz)

Namrata Shirodkar drops off Mahesh Babu at airport

In the video posted by the paparazzo, Mahesh can be seen dressed in a neutral jacket and pants paired with a green T-shirt. He wore sunglasses and a cap that completed his look. Namrata accompanied him while wearing a simple white T-shirt and jeans. Fans who thought it was cute that she was dropping Mahesh off at the airport commented with heart emojis. One fan even wrote, “Vadhina kuda (fire emojis) (sister-in-law is also here).”

Most fans, though, seemed to be taken by Mahesh’s look, leaving comments like, “Ah andhaniki ah face cut ki manam iche value entha andi adi (Look at how handsome he looks),” or “Looksssss rampageeeeee.” One even commented that he looks exactly like he did in his younger days, writing, “Look likes rajakumarudu movie,” while another wrote, “Age left the chat.”

About SSMB 29

SS Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29 is an adventure drama starring Mahesh, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. A few schedules of the film have already been completed, though the film’s team has yet to talk to the press about it. On Mahesh’s 50th birthday on 9 August, the director stated that he would only reveal the first glimpse of the film in November.

Recently, pictures of Priyanka celebrating Mahesh’s birthday did the rounds on social media. Earlier this year, videos of Mahesh and Prithviraj shooting for a scene outdoors in Odisha were leaked online. Sources state that the team is now headed to Tanzania to shoot some important scenes for the film.