Nani's proud wife records him as crowd sings Aaya Sher at Anirudh Ravichander's concert; Sitara meets Mahesh Babu fans
Anirudh Ravichander's Hyderabad concert on Saturday saw Nani and Sitara Ghattamaneni in attendance. See inside videos.
Musician Anirudh Ravichander held a concert in Hyderabad on Saturday evening at Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium. Titled Rockstar Anirudh XV Tour Hyderabad, the concert was held to celebrate 15 years of Anirudh’s career. Nani attended the concert with his son, Arjun, and wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, who seemed proud of her husband. Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni was also in attendance. (Also Read: Kohrra 2 actor Neeru Sehgal recalls working with Mahesh Babu on advertisement, playing Loveleen on Netflix show)
Nani’s proud wife records him as crowd sings Aaya Sher
Anirudh has composed the music for Nani’s upcoming film, The Paradise, with Srikanth Odela. The song Aaya Sher from the film has gone viral, with many recreating the actor’s dance steps. At the concert, the crowd began chanting the song’s name as Anirudh was wrapping up the evening. When he played the song as fireworks went off, the crowd began to sing along. A video shows Nani and Srikanth vibing along to the song.
This moment happened as Nani was holding Arjun and watching the concert with his wife. YouTuber Nikhil Vijayendra Simha posted a video in which Anjana can be seen looking proud as the crowd sings her husband’s song. She also whips out her phone and records Nani’s reaction as their son Arjun can’t stop smiling. Their son can also be seen getting excited as his father’s song plays.
Sitara Ghattamaneni meets fans chanting ‘Jai Babu’
Many concert-goers also spotted Sitara in the stands, having a blast at Anirudh’s concert. A video posted by a Mahesh fan shows Sitara speaking to the fans sitting ahead of her. When they start screaming, “Jai Babu,” she says it back in return, much to their delight. She also gave high-fives to some of the fans who reached out to take her hand.
More videos of Sitara popped up, showing her singing and dancing along as Anirudh performs live to some of his greatest hits in Tamil and Telugu. Anirudh played the AA23 theme from Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film at the concert, apart from songs like Dhanush’s Don’u Don’u Don’u and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa, which saw Jonita Gandhi joining him.
Upcoming work
Nani was last seen in Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT: The Third Case. He now has Srikanth’s The Paradise, which was postponed from March. It will now hit screens on August 21. He also has Bloody Romeo with Sujeeth lined up. Mahesh, who was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, is now shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film will be released in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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